COO Coinome Digital Asset Exchange. Prior to Coinome, Sreekanth has also worked in the capacity of VP- Engineering at MobME Wireless Solutions Limited. During his tenure with MobMe, Sreekanth was successful in building a number of highly scalable VAS Solutions, along with mentoring the associates in the Engineering Department. Before that, Sreekanth was a Technical Consultant at TNGiCUBE Technology Resources (I) Private Limited. Sreekanth is a B. Tech in Computer Science from the Kerala University and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management (Operations) from SCDL, Pune. Sreekanth envisions Coinome to be the technology disruptor for Banking, Finance, and Payments in Blockchain technology.