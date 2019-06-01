EDITIONS
Srikanth Chunduri
Srikanth Chunduri
is the founder of Framewirk, a technology services provider for India-centric digital platforms.
Opinion
Add salt to taste: insurance as value-added service for low income customers customers
by Priyanka Chopra
25th Mar 2019
· 11 min read
Opinion
Digital verified resumes could change the work life of domestic workers. What’s stopping us?
by Srikanth Chunduri
4th Dec 2018
· 8 min read
Opinion
A quick introduction to micro-wealth management using IndiaStack
by Sanjay Jain
27th Aug 2018
· 7 min read