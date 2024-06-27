Srinivasan Gopalan is Co-founder and Chairman of ArisUnitern RE Solutions Pvt Ltd and Co-founder of Aris Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd. He has more than 25 years of experience of which over 15 years is in the real estate sector. In his various roles as CEO, COO and CFO of leading real estate developers in Bengaluru and Mumbai (Ozone Group and The Wadhwa Group), Srini has been at the forefront of leading the real estate development business across all asset classes of residential/commercial/retail and integrated townships. In his earlier avatar, Srini has run businesses in other industries like agrochemical (Gharda Chemicals), dot com (Chembourse.com) and heading a knowledge partnering company to the global pharma industry (ROW2 technologies).