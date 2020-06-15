Accomplished & adroit with over 21 years of experience of laudable success in business development & competitive market share expansion in Samsung, BlackBerry, Microsoft Corporation, McAfee & Dell International. Industrious professional propounds multi-disciplinary exposure across Sales & Distribution, Business Development, Channel Management, Operations Management & Regional Administration in Enterprise Mobility & Security Solutions. Srini has a flawless record of streamlining operations to lead the business to great heights by increasing productivity. During his 21 years of experience, he has driven new businesses through key accounts, establishing strategic partnerships to increase channel revenue in international markets including Europe, Middle East and South East Asia. The brain behind the concept of 72 Networks, He along with Gaurav conceptualized this during their stint in Samsung together when they ran the MFI business development programs. Currently Srini serves as the CEO of 72 networks and heading the company towards new milestones every day. He is known for his excellence in monitoring delivery of high-quality customer experience, elevating customer satisfaction and managing cost-effective operations in the enterprise