Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableWeekenderYS HindiYS Tamil
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
Creator’s Inc ConferenceFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse SummitMore
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

)
menu icon
Storiesdown arrow
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
EnterpriseStory
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
Videosdown arrow
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Companies
page logo
Eventsdown arrow
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
CIO Leaders Forum
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Creators Inc. Conference
More
Brands of New India
Moredown arrow
YS Club
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
Covid Tributes
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
globe icon
EnglishHindiTamil
search icon
Login
Srinivas Lingamuthu
Accomplished & adroit with over 21 years of experience of laudable success in business development & competitive market share expansion in Samsung, BlackBerry, Microsoft Corporation, McAfee & Dell International. Industrious professional propounds multi-disciplinary exposure across Sales & Distribution, Business Development, Channel Management, Operations Management & Regional Administration in Enterprise Mobility & Security Solutions. Srini has a flawless record of streamlining operations to lead the business to great heights by increasing productivity. During his 21 years of experience, he has driven new businesses through key accounts, establishing strategic partnerships to increase channel revenue in international markets including Europe, Middle East and South East Asia. The brain behind the concept of 72 Networks, He along with Gaurav conceptualized this during their stint in Samsung together when they ran the MFI business development programs.  Currently Srini serves as the CEO of 72 networks and heading the company towards new milestones every day. He is known for his excellence in monitoring delivery of high-quality customer experience, elevating customer satisfaction and managing cost-effective operations in the enterprise
  • 15th Jun 2020
    Impact of COVID-19 on the microfinance sector
    Expert Opinion