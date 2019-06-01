Sriram is the founder of the award winning NGO, Nalandaway foundation which helps disadvantaged children realise their dreams through the power of arts. Named by the Outlook Business magazine as one of the top 50 social entrepreneurs in India, he has received numerous awards, including the World Bank’s development marketplace award, “Architect of the future” by Waldzell Institute, Ashoka Fellowship and more recently the Millennium Award instituted by US AID, Govt. of India, and FICCI. He is also the author of the novel “The Story of a Suicide.”