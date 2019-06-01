EDITIONS
Suhas SG
‘Android Developer Contest’ for Chennai Students by Dimension Co
The Android Developer Contest is brought to you by Dimension Co. in association with Spaceterior and The4Cast.com.
by Suhas SG
13th Sep 2012
· 2 min read
Students
The Entrepreneur Who Made More Money Than His Economics Professor
In 1984, a first year graduate student at the University of Texas borrowed 1000 Dollars from his parents to start his own venture. A venture which is today a 60-plus-billion dollar empire.Michael Saul...
by Suhas SG
9th Jul 2012
· 4 min read
Stories
Technology Immersion, Computational Art - A World of Innovation
Engineering has been the back-bone to the advancements of our civilization, we see it everywhere, use it in our daily lives - From cars, to computers to mobile telephony. The world is changing fast, a...
by Suhas SG
7th Jul 2012
· 4 min read
Stories
Microsoft Buys Yammer - The Complete Story
At Student Story, we have always thought that the Social Web of today, will vastly power how companies interact within, and with the world outside; and the acquisition of Yammer by Microsoft just rein...
by Suhas SG
27th Jun 2012
· 3 min read
Students
The Fairytale Story of Instagram
It seems as if the web is giving us new success stories every day these days, and that is just a testimonial to the powerful platform that it has grown to become. Today, Instagram is now a part of Fac...
by Suhas SG
25th Jun 2012
· 3 min read
Resources
Top Android Apps to Boost Your Productivity
Smart-phones are the norm these days, and android more so, especially in India with androids now available at a measly 3000 rupees. That being said, if you own one of these smart-phones, you should ta...
by Suhas SG
23rd Jun 2012
· 3 min read
