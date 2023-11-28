Menu
Subbu Subramanian

Subbu Subramanian is the Regional Vice President – India of Dynatrace, a leader in Unified Observability and Security. Dynatrace exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. The unified platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. It enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences.
  • 28th Nov 2023
    The function of AIOps in contemporary IT business
    Opinion