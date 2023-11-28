Menu
Opinion

The function of AIOps in contemporary IT business

According to Mordor Intelligence, the current AIOps market is estimated at $21.97 billion in 2023, anticipated to reach $64.44 billion by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 24.01%.

The function of AIOps in contemporary IT business

Tuesday November 28, 2023,

4 min Read

AIOps, the term first coined by Gartner, is simply defined as the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to automate and enhance IT operations. Essentially, it entails continuously absorbing data from all layers of the stack and applying AI techniques to analyse it to find problems, provide solutions, and automate remediation.


According to Mordor Intelligence, the current AIOps market is estimated at $21.97 billion in 2023, anticipated to reach $64.44 billion by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 24.01%.


If anything, these numbers present one thing strongly, i.e., AIOps—with its fusion of intelligence and automation—stands at the forefront of modern IT operations, reshaping the way businesses manage complex, dynamic, and often daunting IT infrastructures. 

Let’s delve into the key components of AIOps, including automation and intelligence, and examine its impact on businesses in an era where data quite rightly is the lifeblood of the digital economy.

The automation revolution

Automation is at the core of AIOps—streamlining repetitive and time-consuming tasks and freeing up IT professionals to focus on more strategic and value-added activities.


Businesses that implement automation in IT operations achieve significant cost savings, with a reduction in manual effort and a decrease in error rates. It improves the bottom line and enhances the agility and responsiveness of IT teams.


This capability is increasingly vital in a world where companies are continuously striving to offer uninterrupted services and exceptional user experiences.

One of the most critical areas of automation in AIOps is incident management. Traditional IT operations often rely on human intervention to detect and respond to issues, leading to delays and increased downtime.


AIOps leverages automated incident detection and remediation, ensuring that problems are identified and resolved in real-time, reducing service disruption and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Intelligence is the path to automation

While automation is a vital component of AIOps, it is the intelligence aspect that truly sets it apart. Machine learning (ML), a pivotal component, equips these systems with the ability to process colossal volumes of data originating from diverse sources like logs, metrics, and traces.


Through these ML algorithms, AIOps doesn't merely process data; it deciphers it. It identifies patterns, anomalies, and trends that might elude human scrutiny due to the sheer scale and complexity of modern IT environments. This ability to decode the hidden narratives within the data offers IT teams invaluable insights.

One of the most notable advantages of this intelligence is its capacity to foresee issues before they adversely affect end-users. By examining historical data and real-time trends, AIOps can predict potential problems.


For example, it can detect a spike in web traffic that might precede a server overload and allow IT professionals to address the issue before users even notice a performance dip.

Moreover, AIOps is a master of continuous improvement. It learns from past incidents, optimising IT operations, and over time, becomes even more efficient in identifying and resolving issues. The result is a significant reduction in downtime, enhanced system reliability, and ultimately, an improved end-user experience.

Conclusion

In contemporary IT, AIOps has emerged as a game-changer. According to a recent survey, more than 60% of the respondents were using AIOps to increase service and application availability and performance.


Additionally, respondents' second and third preferences were automation of processes (54%) and operations (58%), respectively. About 66% of respondents indicated that automating as many procedures as possible would be the biggest IT operations problem for businesses in 2023.

The integration of AIOps also aligns well with the scalability requirements of modern businesses. As technology continues to evolve, AIOps will remain at the forefront of IT operations, ensuring that businesses can navigate the complex digital landscape with ease for user experience that remains seamless and uninterrupted.

Subbu Subramanian is the Country Director-India of Dynatrace

Edited by Suman Singh

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)

