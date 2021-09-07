Menu
Subhasish Gupta
Subhasish Gupta, the Managing Director, Sales for India/SAARC at Brightcove initiated his career way back in 1991 and has industry experience of close to 30 years. He has worked with multiple national & international brands like Godrej & Boyce, Cisco Systems, Extreme Networks, Ingram Micro, Allied Telesis, and more in key leadership positions. Previously, Subhasish was the Country Manager for Extreme Networks responsible for biz in India/SAARC region. He joined some of these brands at an early stage of their presence in India and was responsible for building strong business models to last and passionate teams to take the biz to a next level of growth in the country.
  • 7th Sep 2021
    6 OTT trends that will shape the post pandemic world
    Expert Opinion