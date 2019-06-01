EDITIONS
Success Guru AK Mishra
Indian geography for UPSC prelims 2018: effective maps/atlas preparation
In, this article we will guide you through effective tips for Maps/Atlas preparation
by Success Guru AK Mishra
11th May 2018
· 7 min read
7 common doubts associated with civil services examination preparation
The article covers the common doubts aspirants generally have while preparing for Civil Services Exam along with experts' solutions to all those doubts and myths which often make aspirants feel directionless
by Success Guru AK Mishra
25th Apr 2018
· 8 min read
25 best apps and tools to rely upon while preparing for civil services exam
While, the common suggestions which aspirants get when they inquire for the best resources are NCERTs, currents affairs and the standardly recommended books. But we must not forget that now we have the power of technology with us, and we can make best out of it.
by Success Guru AK Mishra
4th Apr 2018
· 6 min read