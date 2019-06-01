A multi-tasker, troubleshooter and a people person, Sujal is an expert in organising events and managing teams. Her true passion though, lies in exploring the world on wheels. She has been on road trips in India, US, Spain and Turkey. She undertook a massive inter-continental journey of 23,000 km along with five other friends, including Medha. Starting from India, they drove for 57 days across 15 countries and three continents to reach their destination – Morocco! Travelling is in her blood and she has now made it her profession. Prior to co-founding Embarq, she was the Vice President at a Mumbai based investment bank, Ambit Holdings and has worked in the field of Human Resources for 14 years for companies like Lehman Brothers and Infosys. Apart from driving, Sujal’s hobbies include ‘Bollywood’ and ‘biryani’ and she has an enviable collection of wristwatches.