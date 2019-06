Sujit Kumar is VP of Strategy & Marketing at Valuebound, taking care of all aspects of lead generation, company and brand promotion and sales activity. He brings nearly 14+ years of marketing experience, strategic thinking, creativity, and operational effectiveness. Prior to joining Valuebound, Sujit worked in marketing management positions with professional services firms. He has a bachelor’s degree from the IIT Roorkee and an MBA with a specialization in marketing from IIM Kozhikode.