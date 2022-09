Suma R.V. heads the Employment and Labour practice at King Stubb & Kasiva (KSK). She advises clients on applicability of labour laws, engagement of different categories of workforce, including employees, non-employees and contract workers, change in conditions of service, and secondment of employees. She also guides clients through employment-related matters including drafting or framing of HR policies, code of conduct, anti-sexual harassment policies, and grievance redressal process.