Sundararajan is an executive director at i-exceed. With more than 25 years of experience primarily focused on delivering banking and financial services. His strong focus on customer relationships and clear understanding of business and has provided i-exceed with the thought leadership necessary To steer the development of i-exceed’s product offerings, Sundar has worked with customers all over the world and possesses the knowledge and a deep understanding of each market’s specific needs and critical success factors. Sundar served as Senior Vice President Global Customer Fulfilment for FLEXCUBE at Oracle Financial Services Software (formerly known as i-flex solutions) for over 20 years. He has also served as a director on the board of Oracle Financial Services Software SA, Athens, Greece, and at Login SA, Paris, France. He holds a M. Sc. in Applied Mathematics from Anna University, Chennai.