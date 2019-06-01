EDITIONS
Login
Surabhi Jain
A Grade 12 student, voracious reader and tentative writer who lives in a constant state of confusion and loves anything to do with travel, food and sleep.
Women in Tech
The harshest words make the best motives: techie Bharti Kukreja's story
by Surabhi Jain
Share on
22nd May 2017
· 5 min read
Climate Change
With the era of fossil fuels ending, Ghaziabad-based Soletrix aims to bring new, renewable energy all under one roof
by Sneh Singh
Share on
11th May 2017
· 5 min read