Suresh Rangarajan K (SRK) has been a passionate & intense start-up professional. A Chartered Accountant by profession he is an Alumni of the Yale School of Management. One of the early adopters of the internet world, he was part of the founding team of Citi-Times JV TimesOfMoney.com. Under his enterprising leadership, remit2india.com went on to become the world’s #1 online money transfer portal & one of the most successful internet businesses in India. SRK then founded an innovative real estate enterprise called Artha. The Company offered unique real estate products to customers in Bangalore & Chennai. The highlights of his stint at Artha includes the path breaking Startup City & Knowledge Park – Emprasa. SRK founded CoLife in 2016 – a company that offers shared living & workspaces to Indian Millennials.