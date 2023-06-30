Menu
Suresh Yadav

Suresh Yadav, the CFO of Sanjeevani Farms, is an accomplished professional with over 15 years of experience in marketing, seller onboarding, e-commerce portals, and Google operations. He holds an MBA in Marketing and International Business, which has helped him to develop a unique perspective on business and its operations. Currently, his primary focus is to synchronize financial activities in Sanjeevani Farms while ensuring that the customer experience is always top-notch. Suresh is an expert at understanding customer needs and developing strategies to meet them. His expertise in marketing and operations has helped Sanjeevani Farms to establish itself as a leading name in the industry.
  • 30th Jun 2023
    Sustainable agriculture is not a passing phase, but a necessity
    Expert Opinion