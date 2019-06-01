Swarnendu De is the Co-founder of Innofied Solution, an Award Winning Apps, and Game Development company. Founded in 2012, Innofied is one of the fastest growing Software Development companies headquartered at Kolkata, with an extended R&D center in Pune. It has grown globally with a new client proximity center in Sacramento, California. Swarnendu has also authored Backbone.js Patterns and Best Practices, published by Packt Publishing, UK. He is also the Technical Director of Crossindia Adventure Tourism and leads their IT and Digital Marketing Operations. He regularly writes at his personal blog, company blog, LinkedIn and other popular platforms.