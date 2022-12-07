Swarup Bose is the Founder and CEO of Celcius Logistics Solutions. He has over 16 years of experience in Cold Supply Chain and is passionate about digitising the cold supply chain in India. Under his leadership, within two years of its inception, Celcius recorded an ARR of Rs 60 crore and recently closed $7.5 million in funding. Swarup holds a Master’s degree in Computer Application and aims to bridge the systemic gaps that have been plaguing the industry, through effective tech adoption to create a seamless, unbroken cold supply chain network.