Swati Bhargava is the Co-founder of CashKaro.com, India’s largest cashback and coupons site. CashKaro.com is backed by Ratan Tata and one of India’s leading VC firms, Kalaari Capital. Swati is a graduate of London School of Economics (LSE) with a BSc in Mathematics and Economics. She then worked at Goldman Sachs London within the Investment Banking division and at the Executive Office. Swati is honoured to be amongst the Top Five Women Trailblazers in Indian e-commerce industry as per the Economic Times and is also an acclaimed social media influencer. She was also nominated amongst the Top Young Business Women 2016 by CNBC-TV 18. In her current role at CashKaro, Swati leads the marketing activities, brand communication, customer, and investor relations. She also spearheads the expansion of CashKaro.com into different verticals.