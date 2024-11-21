In a world that is gradually breaking barriers of gender inequality, women entrepreneurs stand at the forefront of a revolution. They are not just building businesses; they are reshaping narratives, paving the way for more women to join the workforce, and encouraging them to dream big. Women entrepreneurs have an inherent understanding of the unique challenges faced by women in the workforce, making them powerful catalysts for change.

As per industry estimates, India's vision of becoming a $30 trillion economy by FY47 hinges on women contributing $14 trillion, requiring nearly 400 million women in the workforce. However, with a female Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) of just 37% in 2023, far below the global average of 47%, an additional 145 million women must join the Indian workforce to meet this target.

Turning challenges into opportunities

Women in the workforce often face unique hurdles—family expectations, societal norms, maternity breaks, and limited access to leadership opportunities. Women entrepreneurs, having navigated these same challenges, bring an empathetic lens to their leadership.

They understand the need for flexibility and support systems in the workplace. For instance, female-led businesses can better understand and relate with the need of implementing inclusive policies such as flexible working hours, remote work options, and dedicated childcare support. These measures directly address the challenges that lead to women exiting the workforce and create an environment where women can thrive both personally and professionally.

By turning personal challenges into actionable policies, women entrepreneurs can prove that businesses can be both profitable and inclusive.

Role models that inspire and break stereotypes

Representation matters. Women entrepreneurs are instrumental in breaking stereotypes about what women can achieve. When women see other women in leadership roles, it inspires confidence and ambition. By excelling in traditionally male-dominated sectors, female entrepreneurs serve as tangible proof that success is achievable and expand horizons for the female workforce. Their stories of resilience and determination encourage other women to step out of their comfort zones, shatter glass ceilings, and aspire for leadership positions.

In India's MSME sector, women represent just 20% of the workforce but contribute to 40% of the sector's $400 billion credit deficit. Additionally, as per a recent study in 2024, women comprise only 31.7% of the global senior leadership roles. In India, this figures further dips to an alarming 18.3%.

Women entrepreneurs are also known for proactively creating opportunities for women who might otherwise be overlooked. From hiring women who have taken career breaks to offering skill-building programs, they ensure that more women can participate meaningfully in the workforce. As per recent industry data, women-owned MSMEs hired 11% more women than male-owned ones, with nearly a third of new jobs created by these businesses going to female employees, boosting workforce participation.

Fostering collaboration and mentorship

Female entrepreneurs understand the power of collaboration needed to come up with solutions to overcome challenges for female workforce. They can actively build networks and create mentoring opportunities to guide other women in their careers. This mentorship can help bridge the gap between raw potential and professional success, providing aspiring female professionals with the tools, confidence, and resources needed to excel.

Moreover, women entrepreneurs can foster a culture of inclusivity, creating spaces where women can share experiences, learn from each other, and collectively overcome societal biases. This collaborative spirit can only empower individuals but also build a stronger, more cohesive workforce.

In a World Bank survey of 138 countries, it was observed that promoting female entrepreneurship can significantly enhance women’s workforce participation. The ripple effect of women entrepreneurs creating more opportunities for other women can transform professional landscapes worldwide.

Encouraging women to dream big

Society often conditions women to prioritise family responsibilities over personal ambitions. Female entrepreneurs are breaking this mould by encouraging women to dream big and equipping them with the tools to pursue their goals.

Industry estimates show that women are seven times more likely to lose their jobs and 11 times more likely not to recover from their lost jobs, as compared to their male counterparts.

Through personal examples and life experiences, they are able to emphasize the importance of self-belief, financial independence, and professional growth. Through workshops, motivational sessions, and open communication, they can inspire other women to embrace ambition without guilt or fear. This cultural shift—rooted in empowerment rather than compromise—is crucial for increasing female participation in the workforce and nurturing the next generation of leaders.

Addressing work-life Integration

For many women, balancing professional aspirations with personal responsibilities is a daunting task. Women entrepreneurs, having often faced similar struggles, are pioneering solutions that support work-life integration rather than forcing a trade-off.

These solutions include offering part-time roles, job-sharing models, and wellness programs that prioritize mental health. Such practices demonstrate that a fulfilling career and a balanced personal life can coexist, encouraging more women to stay in the workforce.

Driving systemic change for gender equality

Women entrepreneurs are not just empowering individuals—they are driving systemic change. By setting new benchmarks for diversity and inclusion, they are influencing policies and practices across industries. Indian women entrepreneurs highlighted the need for

Women entrepreneurs have emphasised the importance of women-centric policies and programs to unlock their potential and boost workforce participation. Even during Budget 2024, they called for initiatives that promote financial literacy, skill development, and employability, alongside infrastructure like public toilets, working women’s hostels, and creches to reduce unpaid care burdens. Entrepreneurs have also highlighted the need for incentives encouraging companies to adopt gender-neutral policies and hire more women.

By championing inclusivity and equality, women entrepreneurs are reshaping the corporate world and ensuring that the female workforce receives the recognition and opportunities it deserves.

The road ahead: building a better future together

While significant progress has been made, there is still much to be done. Women entrepreneurs are paving the way, but they cannot do it alone. Governments, corporations, and society must collectively support initiatives that empower women, from providing financial aid to female-led startups to creating policies that promote gender diversity in the workplace.

The impact of women entrepreneurs goes beyond their individual businesses—they are building a legacy of empowerment, resilience, and hope. By encouraging more women to enter the workforce, dream big, and pursue their goals, they are creating a brighter, more inclusive future for everyone.

(Swati Bhargava is co-founder, CashKaro and EarnKaro)