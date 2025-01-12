Swayambhu Mohanty is the Co-founder of Airace Technologies Private Limited, which advanced geospatial solutions more affordable and accessible. With a strong background in geomatics and technology, Swayambhu has helped develop tools that let users digitize and analyze their surroundings with greater accuracy and ease. Before starting Airace, Swayambhu was the Head of Business at Aerialbees Geospatial Solutions, where he gained valuable experience in the geospatial field. At Airace, he uses his knowledge of the industry to drive innovation in geospatial technology. Based in both Bengaluru and Odisha, Swayambhu is focused on advancing Airace Technologies’ vision of combining hardware and software to deliver practical geospatial solutions. Under his leadership, the company has introduced products like the Airace FX6 GNSS receiver and the Airace One software suite, which are designed to be powerful yet easy to use.