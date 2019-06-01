TAGBIN Services Pvt. Ltd. designs and engineers experiential spaces that ignite one’s imagination & stimulate the senses to create truly magical experiences, leaving the audiences with unforgettable memories. Established in 2013, TAGBIN has contributed to the planning and execution of multiple innovative projects in both public and the private sector in PAN India and Overseas. Headquartered in Gurgaon, they operate through their strategic partners located in PAN India and; Singapore and Dubai in overseas.



