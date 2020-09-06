Taher Husain, director and founder of Amour Affairs, is a Pune-based international wedding photographer and an entrepreneur, Apart from being a graduate in Commerce, he has earned his Art Teacher Degree from the School of Art, Pune in 2009 and an Advanced Diploma in Animation and Film Making from Digikore College, Pune in 2010. He further obtained a Digital Photography Diploma from Fergusson College 2011 and has recently been awarded an International Diploma in Advanced Photography from FAD International [Cavendish College, London].