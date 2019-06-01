EDITIONS
Tanmoy Goswami
Formerly a hack with Fortune India, these days Tanmoy is writing a book on startups. His other interests include the future of media, content, and communication, diversity at the workplace, and North Korea. He tweets at @toymango.
Opinion
The waiter who grilled Hugo Barra: why startups must master unexpected conversations
by Tanmoy Goswami
2nd Feb 2017
· 12 min read
Opinion
[OPINION] Dear Mr Biyani, it’s time we stopped slut-shaming our startups
by Tanmoy Goswami
8th Sep 2016
· 5 min read
Opinion
Big, empty words could kill your startup
by Tanmoy Goswami
20th Jul 2016
· 10 min read
Opinion
The hidden startup lesson I learnt from binge watching Silicon Valley
by Tanmoy Goswami
7th Jul 2016
· 11 min read