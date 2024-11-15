Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

Photo of Tanuj Mittal

Tanuj Mittal

Tanuj Mittal is the Director of Customer Process Experience at DASSAULT SYSTEMES, India. He was appointed to this role in January 2021 and is responsible for the overall growth of this engagement channel in India. Prior to this, Mittal was responsible for driving strategy and revenue for new domains and new markets like energy and materials (mining), life sciences, and manufacturing, which are strategic for the long-term growth of DASSAULT SYSTEMES in India. He joined DASSAULT SYSTEMES in 2010 and has since taken up various regional and national sales roles.