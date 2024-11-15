Tanuj Mittal is the Director of Customer Process Experience at DASSAULT SYSTEMES, India. He was appointed to this role in January 2021 and is responsible for the overall growth of this engagement channel in India. Prior to this, Mittal was responsible for driving strategy and revenue for new domains and new markets like energy and materials (mining), life sciences, and manufacturing, which are strategic for the long-term growth of DASSAULT SYSTEMES in India. He joined DASSAULT SYSTEMES in 2010 and has since taken up various regional and national sales roles.