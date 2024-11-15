From concept to production: How startups are streamlining processes with virtual manufacturing tools

Startups often encounter distinct challenges when it comes to turning innovative ideas into market-ready products. From managing limited resources to optimising production processes, the journey from concept to production is filled with obstacles.

Virtual manufacturing tools are increasingly essential, as they allow startups to streamline their entire process and bring products to market faster and more efficiently.

Virtual twin for faster, efficient product development

The journey from concept to production can be divided into several key stages, each with its own challenges and opportunities for streamlining through virtual manufacturing tools.

The first step in the manufacturing process involves transforming an idea into a tangible product design. In the past, this would involve creating multiple physical prototypes to test various design parameters.

However, with virtual manufacturing, startups can develop digital models that allow for comprehensive testing of design features, such as material strength, durability, and functionality, without the need for physical prototypes.

Using 3D design tools, startups can create detailed models that simulate real-world conditions. It not only speeds up the design process but also reduces costs. Additionally, engineers can make design adjustments on the fly, ensuring the product is optimised before moving into the next phase.

Once the design is finalised, virtual manufacturing tools enable startups to simulate the product's performance in various conditions. For example, a product’s behaviour under stress, pressure, and other factors can be thoroughly analysed through finite element analysis (FEA) and computational fluid dynamics (CFD).

Virtual crash tests, material durability checks, and even customer usage scenarios can be simulated to ensure the product performs as intended. This phase is crucial for identifying potential flaws or inefficiencies early in the process.

Startups can avoid the risk of expensive redesigns later in the production cycle by conducting virtual testing, ensuring the final product meets safety and quality standards.

After the design and testing phases are finished, the focus shifts to production. For startups, establishing a physical production line can be challenging, especially with limited resources.

Virtual manufacturing tools enable companies to plan and simulate the entire production process digitally. It allows them to test different production scenarios, optimise factory layouts, and identify potential bottlenecks, ensuring the production process is as efficient as possible before physical implementation, minimising downtime and maximising throughput.

For instance, virtual manufacturing tools can simulate how materials will flow through the factory, how machinery will operate, and how workers will interact with the production line. By identifying and resolving inefficiencies in a virtual environment, startups can significantly reduce the time and cost of setting up their production lines.

Streamlining logistics with virtual manufacturing tools

Another critical aspect of the manufacturing process is managing the supply chain and logistics. Startups often face delays due to supply chain disruptions or inefficient logistics planning. Virtual manufacturing tools help simulate and optimise the supply chain by allowing startups to model different sourcing strategies, transportation routes, and inventory management systems.

These simulations ensure materials are delivered to the production line at the right time, in the right quantities, and at the lowest cost. By optimising the supply chain virtually, startups can avoid delays and minimise waste, reducing costs and accelerating time-to-market.

Various compliance standards and regulations govern different aspects of the manufacturing process to ensure quality, safety, and environmental responsibility, which becomes a daunting task for startups.

Some of the key compliance areas include quality compliance (ISO 9001, Six Sigma and GMP), safety compliance (OSHA, ISO 45001, EN 60204, ISO 13849), environmental compliance (ISO 14001, RoHS, REACH), industry-specific compliance, data security, and cybersecurity compliance (ISO 27001, NIST), ethical and social compliance (SA8000, ETI), supply chain compliance (Conflict Minerals Compliance, ISO 28000).

These compliances are essential for ensuring a holistic approach to safe, ethical, and efficient manufacturing practices and are well supported by virtual technologies.

The journey from concept to production is filled with challenges for startups, ranging from resource constraints to production inefficiencies. Virtual manufacturing tools offer an integrated solution to these problems, allowing startups to streamline every phase of the manufacturing process.

From optimising product design and testing to simulating production and supply chain operations, these tools enable companies to bring innovative products to market faster, more efficiently, and with reduced risk.

Adopting virtual manufacturing tools is no longer an option for startups looking to remain competitive in today’s industrial landscape—it’s a necessity.

Tanuj Mittal is the Director of Sales, Customer Process Experience, India, at Dassault Systemes.