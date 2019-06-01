Tanveer Saulat is a Co-founder of Synechron and serves as its General Manager. Tanveer leads and manages Synechron’s operations in India, using his extensive knowledge in conceptualizing and implementing people strategies and initiating talent development programmes. With wide experience in the field of talent management, Tanveer also oversees resourcing and recruitment activities at Synechron. Tanveer is known for his natural affinity to people that has enabled him to build collaborative teams and unlock intellectual potential through training and development initiatives. He has been instrumental in attracting and retaining talent for Synechron and putting in place a team of world-class professionals.