Tara Singh Vachani is the Executive Chairman of Antara Senior Living and the Managing Trustee of Max India Foundation 2.0, which represents the Max Group’s social responsibility efforts. As Executive Chairman of Antara Senior Living, Tara’s aim is to give a new dimension to senior living in India. She is also the Non–Executive Director on the Board of Max India Ltd. and oversees future business initiatives at Max Group. With an extensive education and experience across the world, and as a keen learner throughout her journey at Max Group, Tara has imbibed the values of Sevabhav, Excellence and Credibility. A natural leader, Tara represents the dynamic new cadre of young women entrepreneurs in India. A globetrotter, she’s deeply rooted in India by her love for family and country. A super organized, detail-oriented perfectionist, nothing misses Tara’ eye. She loves travelling, reading, theatre and is always looking for new experiences.