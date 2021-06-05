Tarun has his feet set firmly in today’s competitive environment which is evident by the fact that he has spearheaded three successful organizations. His endeavours include heading Business at Box8; one of the largest food delivery chain with 60 outlets in Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore. The man behind the Setup and scaling up the entire business from scratch over 2 years while managing over 600+ member team across verticals. The man is not just a connoisseur in the business world but in the tech world as well. His tenure at Mphasis, a sister concern of HP gave him a chance to root himself in tech. Tarun’s excellence in every field speaks volumes of how he has scripted the evolution and helped draw a veneer outline of brands he’s had his share work with. Aside from this, standup comedy is what excites him and he enjoys being on the stage once in a while. Confidence over colour, this simple thought guided the development of mCaffeine as a personal care brand. Inner beauty trumps everything else was an idea that Vikas and Tarun were absolutely convinced about. While conceiving the identity and character of the brand, they also laid out strict boundaries for it. With the market full of brands that make you look down upon yourself, they made sure mCaffeine as a brand would never sell insecurities. With this mCaffeine has emerged as a brand for the Bold, Young & Confident. Tarun’s target in the next 3 years is to take mCaffeine in 3 more geographies & start capturing the global market.