Formed in 2009, the IIMC Alumni Association Mumbai is registered as a Trust under the Office of the Charity Commissioner, Mumbai. The Association is run by a team of Trustees and a Managing Committee, all of whom perform their tasks on an honorary basis. The Association conducts 3 annual events under its banner: Nostalgia, Clarion Call and Guru Speak. In addition, the association may hold other events during the year if and when suitable. The ManCom constitutes a working committee for each of the annual events, with a Head of Team for each event. All such heads and team members are volunteers and their work is entirely honorary.