IIM Calcutta Alumni Association Mumbai launches Clarion Call 4.0 to promote entrepreneurship and innovation; invites startups across the country to compete

IIM Calcutta Alumni Association (IIMCAA) Mumbai announces the fourth edition of one of India’s largest startup events: Clarion Call 4.0. IIMCAA-M and IIM Calcutta Innovation Park (IIMCIP), both non-profit organisations, are conducting this event to create a platform for promising startups to get access to funding, incubation and mentoring apart from visibility, prizes, and credits.





Ashish Chauhan, CEO of BSE & Honorary President of IIMCAA-Mumbai said, “Through Clarion Call, we want to create a movement that enables industry experts and seasoned entrepreneurs, both IIM Calcutta alumni and others to contribute to the startup ecosystem, which is going to play a larger role in driving the future of Indian economy. This also helps us to connect our alumni network to exciting startups.”





Clarion Call was conceptualised in 2016 with a vision to recognize and support startups. The programme will feature mentorship sessions and masterclasses from leading entrepreneurs and industry stalwarts, and deserving startups will be funded by eight of the best angel investment networks and several Venture Capitalists.





Sponsored by Pepperfry, the contest begins with a call for entries from upcoming entrepreneurs on www.clarion-call.in until April 8, 2021. 50 Startups will be shortlisted to pitch their business idea to a jury by April 20, 2021. The top 20 finalists get an opportunity to pitch to investors on May 1, 2021 through a virtual round.





Registrations for the programme are now open. Interested startups can visit clarion-call.in to get more details. Registrations close on April 8, 2021.

Subrat Pani, Co-Founder of One Assist Consumer Solutions & Member IIMCAA-MUMBAI & Lead Organiser for Clarion Call 4.0 said, “We are excited to bring together best of incubators/accelerators, angel networks, seed and venture funds, product and service partners, and corporate sponsors that are active in the start-up ecosystem – a total of 40 ecosystem partners coming together to power Clarion Call 4.0 to become the most impactful start-up business contest. We have mentorship and masterclasses from entrepreneurs/industry experts and product credits/discounts valued at over $8,00,000 for the finalists from our partners. To support fund raiser for promising start ups, Clarion Call 4.0 partnered with eight best of the Angel Networks (5000+ plus Angel Investors) and a number of seed and early-stage VCs. This exposure and opportunity in a start-up business contest like Clarion Call 4.0 is unparalleled and I urge all early-stage start-ups to visit clarion-call.in and register for the program”.





“Many IIM Calcutta Alumni, who are trailblazers in their own fields, are signing up to provide mentorship/angel-investing in their own capacities too. The power of our alumni network to draw global expertise and provide it to the participating start-ups is one of the most powerful aspects of this program,” Pani further added.





Ambareesh Murty, Founder & CEO of Pepperfry said, “Associating with Clarion Call 4.0 is a proud moment for me, both as an alumnus of IIM Calcutta and as an entrepreneur. I am excited with the way the programme has shaped up this year and as a startup founder myself, I cannot over-emphasise the value of such a programme in terms of exposure, learning, mentorship and guidance, all of which carry value over and above the opportunity for funding or prize money.”

If you have a startup with a business idea that needs the right kind of exposure, guidance and funding, register now for Clarion Call 4.0 at clarion-call.in. Last date is April 8, 2021.



