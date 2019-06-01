TheCityFix Labs India is a unique initiative by WRI India Ross Center aimed at establishing a platform to help coordinate investors, entrepreneurs and the state for public good by connecting the innovation ecosystem. The initiative aims at identifying solutions in the water, waste and energy sectors, which will contribute to building and scaling sustainable built environments. Through 2019, the Labs will work with a cohort of enterprises to refine solutions that would appeal to state government programmes and at the same time, evolve business models that can gain private financing access and support. The initiative is supported by the Citi Foundation.