A
Startups

How the government can play a role in spurring innovation and growing India’s startup ecosystem

Despite the policy incentives, science and tech infrastructure, and a sizeable education base, India has not been able to realise its innovative potential for urban problem-solving due to fragmentation in the innovation ecosystem. How can the government help?

TheCityFix Labs India
16th Aug 2019
9+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Noting the potential of entrepreneurial ventures to problem-solve for several challenges faced in India and witnessing the impact of the American and Chinese startup ecosystems on their economic growth and employment, the Government of India began to actively make innovation and startups the focal point of policy around 2014. Seven central ministries launched schemes and policies promoting startups, with several of them providing financial and procedural support and incentives to organisations and institutions, for setting up incubators, conducting workshops, and upgrading technology and physical infrastructure.


Startup India


Today, 21 of the 29 state governments are pursuing startup policies. States like Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Telangana have accompanied policy and process reform with measures like setting up state-financed and managed incubators and entrepreneurship cells, conducting challenges, rewarding startups, and developing links to institutions and the industry. Consequently, these states have been reaping the benefits of increased startup activity and attention from private investment


In some ways, the outcomes of this policy push have been evident. India currently has the third largest startup ecosystem in the world, with Bengaluru ranking behind only London and Silicon Valley for the greatest number of tech startups. India has also risen in the Global Innovation Index, Ease of Doing Business, and Global Competitiveness Index rankings.

Also Read

State of the Nation: how these four sectors can turbocharge growth and define India’s future

Private sector support


While government support has largely been towards the creation and development of a vibrant startup ecosystem, the private sector has been supporting this growth by investing in the success of individual startups. Responding to relaxation in government regulation, tax breaks, and the creation of new asset classes, Private Equity/Venture Capital (PE/VC) investment in India is booming, and the number of VCs with active investments in India has been steadily growing since 2013. The total funding has doubled between 2017 and 2018 in tech startups.


Incubator

Recognising the importance of sourcing innovation, private sector involvement in incubation has also grown, with almost half of the active incubators in the country run either by corporates or private organisations. These incubators offer access to a wide network of mentors from the private sector and industry, while also offering more practical support such as use of proprietary software and tools, or free office space and infrastructure.

Also Read

This incubation programme is giving a boost to agri startups cropping up in the Northeast

Where do the gaps lie?


Despite all the support from institutions, entrepreneurship in urban service delivery remains stunted. The focus of Indian startups remains on software and services, ecommerce and marketplaces, with slow diversification into fintech and healthtech.


In conversation with some of the companies under TheCityFix Labs, an accelerator focused on startups working in the space of water, waste and energy management, it became clear that policy support for startups is only as effective as its awareness. While there is limited sectoral focus on water, waste, or energy management entrepreneurship in general, there is little awareness within the startup community even for the policies and schemes that exist. This may be, in part, due to the poor implementation of schemes and uncertainty and delays around disbursement of funds, which cause some entrepreneurs to hesitate when applying for these schemes. The potential for delays to hurt their cash flows and business planning means that not only do these startups not apply for schemes; they also do not recommend them to their fellow entrepreneurs, compounding the lack of awareness within the community. In other cases, the qualifying criteria for schemes can often be too restrictive. Many schemes require three years of profitability, existing banking credit, as well as credit ratings from a list of recognised institutions, which can be a hurdle for early-stage startups.


Waste, Water and Energy

The skew towards IT and software services holds true within incubation support as well. Of the 106 government-recognised incubators only 13 are sector-agnostic. Among water, waste, and energy, energy receives the maximum attention with 17 incubators inviting innovation from energy, and clean or green technology. Waste management sees interest from only three incubators, and water from none.


On the investment front, though more private equity seems to be coming into the country, risk-averse investors are choosing to invest more in mature startups focusing on software and internet services and online marketplaces.

Also Read

Five key challenges faced by social entrepreneurs in India

The way forward


Despite the policy incentives, a large publicly funded science and technology infrastructure and sizeable education base, India has not been able to realise its innovative potential directed at urban problem-solving due to fragmentation in the innovation ecosystem. A few considerations that can boost science- led solutions for sustainable and inclusive growth in our urban areas are:


  • Ease the design, embed, and procurement processes – help cities develop an innovation strategy and action plan to address problem statements. Further, aid the certification and registration process for startups through a single-window online system. Finally, help MSMEs compete in the tendering process by improving the procurement system to allow for innovative products, services, and technologies that do not fit within standard specifications.


  • Build engagement platforms, advocate, and capacitate the actors in the ecosystem – create mechanisms for engagement between government, entrepreneurs, investors, technical experts, and citizens for problem identification and solution development. Promote economic development that improves quality of life and attracts human capital to cities. Also, build capacities within and outside of government by involving cross-sectoral teams for improving expertise (especially in data analytics) and promoting applied research through partnerships.


  • Improve infrastructure to host, optimise, and connect high-growth enterprises – influence the location and availability of space to allow for interaction and collaboration between the actors through proximity. Modernise systems and services and provide access to data in order to have effective collaborations with the private sector. Develop multi-use infrastructure to facilitate physical and digital connectivity to enable information flows across the ecosystem.

Smart Cities Mission

Governments are making efforts to encourage entrepreneurship within their states. While the most obvious outcomes for these are the associated economic activity and employment that these startups have the potential to generate, more attention needs to be paid the particular areas of interest of these startups. States have the opportunity to leverage these Innovation Cells and institutions for solutions to address very real, on-ground problems faced by different municipalities across the state, particularly in areas related to water, waste and energy management, and mobility. With the Smart Cities Mission in progress, these states and cities also have a ready canvas on which to pilot some of these solutions.


Studies show that a dollar investment from social funds has a certification effect, and on average is associated with an investment of 2.2 dollars from mainstream investors. However, this requires “patient capital”. In making the case for philanthropic capital, Acumen states that patience is required because these companies are solving problems in markets that are incredibly challenging and strife with corruption and a lack of trust between stakeholders. However, the flipside is the transformational potential is also massive. Shared learnings, knowledge, and capacity building between different arms of the government can immensely help streamline these processes.

Also Read

Beyond Angel Tax, what does freedom truly mean for Indian startups?


The authors, Jaya Dhindaw and Aarathi Kumar, are part of Integrated Urban Planning programme, WRI India Ross Center and lead TheCityFix Labs accelerator initiative.



(Edited by Teja Lele)

9+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
TheCityFix Labs India
TheCityFix Labs India is a unique initiative by WRI India Ross Center aimed at establishing a platform to help coordinate investors, entrepreneurs and the state for public good by connecting the innovation ecosystem. The initiative aims at identifying solutions in the water, waste and energy sectors, which will contribute to building and scaling sustainable built environments. Through 2019, the Labs will work with a cohort of enterprises to refine solutions that would appeal to state government programmes and at the same time, evolve business models that can gain private financing access and support. The initiative is supported by the Citi Foundation.

Related Tags

play

Meet the Mavericks: Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO of BYJU’S, the world’s most valued EdTech company. From humble beginnings to billion-dollar dreams – here’s the fascinating success story of a small town teacher turned startup billionaire.

14th August 2019
play

Leading Social Innovation: Program for Primary Prevention of Sexual Violence

12th August 2019
play

A contextual AI platform that helps companies transition from being data rich to information empowered

8th August 2019
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

7th August 2019

Latest Stories

From an 18-year-old empowering women in rural India to IIT-Madras’ industrial robot, here are the top social stories of the week

by Team SS

IIT-Madras researchers design robot with graspers that function like the human hand

by Think Change India

Meet these ordinary Indians who go beyond their call of duty to honour those who died for India’s independence

by Dipti Nair

Garment trader Noushad donates his entire stockpile to Kerala flood victims

by Think Change India

Gift a rakhi, plant a tree: this Jaipur startup is urging people to go green this Raksha Bandhan

by Roshni Balaji

Delhi gurudwaras go on a green drive, give saplings as 'prasad' to devotees

by Think Change India

Partner Events

Date
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Date
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Date
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore