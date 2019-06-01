EDITIONS
Trestro
Trestro is an Indian food tech startup promoting ‘Food for All’. It provides seamless table booking experience at fine dining restaurants with interesting food experiences and offers. With the One for One model approach, every time a diner books a table through the Trestro app or even Downloads the app, a meal is shared with the underprivileged children through the Trestro SilverSpoon initiative. Trestro through its social entrepreneurship model caters to both, the privileged who dine at popular fine dine restaurants and the underprivileged through periodic food drives via Trestro SilverSpoon initiative. Trestro is currently in its Beta phase and is operational in Pune.

'Food for All' is a reality with Trestro. You eat out, the underprivileged enjoy a meal too!

Trestro the restaurant dining app, shares a meal with the underprivileged through SilverSpoon every time you book a table at the restaurant  
by Trestro
27th May 2016 · 3 min read