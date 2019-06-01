Trestro is an Indian food tech startup promoting ‘Food for All’. It provides seamless table booking experience at fine dining restaurants with interesting food experiences and offers. With the One for One model approach, every time a diner books a table through the Trestro app or even Downloads the app, a meal is shared with the underprivileged children through the Trestro SilverSpoon initiative. Trestro through its social entrepreneurship model caters to both, the privileged who dine at popular fine dine restaurants and the underprivileged through periodic food drives via Trestro SilverSpoon initiative. Trestro is currently in its Beta phase and is operational in Pune.