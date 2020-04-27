“The greatest oak was once a nut who held its ground…”

Udit Handa was born in the northern Indian city of Dehradun. He is a computer graduate, CEO of Cynoteck Technology Solutions Pvt Limited and the founder of Petofy, a platform with the mission of connecting pet owners with pet service providers. Udit is married and lives with his wife, their 7-year-old son. Udit’s technology company, Cynoteck, is dedicated to helping both businesses and individuals with innovative tech solutions on a global scale. Udit also writes regularly on technology subjects, posting his articles on the site for the many clients they service. In his spare time, Udit is a keen runner and enjoys participating in long-distance races such as marathons and half marathons. He is passionate about animals, with their welfare being one of his paramount concerns, and enjoys reading and researching about technology.



