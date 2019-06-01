As Content Creator at JobsForHer, Ujwala Thirumurthy believes in writing impactful content to help further JobsForHer's mission - to get more and more talented women on a career break back to work. She comes with 14 years of experience in the field of journalism and content writing. Having worked with diverse organisations as The Deccan Herald, Huawei Technologies Pvt Ltd, and QatarGas in the Middle East, her exposure to multicultural work environments has enabled her to become a more sensitive writer. Yoga. Music. Reading. And the occasional chocolate binge is what keeps her going. She hopes to start her own yoga school some day! Dreamer. Believer. Go-getter. Mother.