Ujjwal has been managing client engagements with corporate entities, legal firms and Tech startups for providing Patent Licensing, Patent Analytic and Portfolio Management services at his firm, Anuation. Ujjwal is experienced in litigation support and IP enforcement activities. He also has a deep knowledge in global patent filing and operations. During his role in a tech based company, he also filed 7 patent applications in IOT domain as an inventor.





With his expertise in Business intelligence and market research, he is responsible for strategic planning at Anuation and consulting its clients with high-end research reports and customized tech solutions. Ujjwal has been working with the clients worldwide and coordinating Anuations’s activities to meet their requirements. Ujjwal considers himself a tech-enthusiast and currently involved in developing tools and products to meet the demand in IP industry.





For his work in IP industry, Ujjwal has been recognized by Silicon India magazine. He has also been featured in IAM TOP 300 - 2018 edition, among world’s top IP Professionals.