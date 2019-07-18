I have close to 8 years of experience in IT Industry and would defines myself as a Strategic Thinker with a flair towards Marketing and Sales, a Startup Enthusiast and a passionate ENTREPRENEUR.





As a founding member and Chief Growth Officer of Dev Accelerator (DevX), My focus has been on strengthening Strategic Partnerships, designing long term Growth Strategies, along with heading the Panel for curating Technology Startups/SMEs for the Accelerator program.





I take pride in co-owning Gujarat’s largest Co-working space.





The primary focus is heading the role of Sourcing, Negotiating and on-boarding Strategic Partners and even focusing on like-minded collaborations. The ultimate goal is to ensure that Commercialization of Products/Services leads to produce high-value offerings that generate strong bottom line benefits for the DevX, Portfolio Companies and the end clients.





Prior to launching Dev Accelerator, I worked with a 100 year old Manufacturing firm, based in Barnsley, United Kingdom, wherein I donned the hat of a result driven Marketing/Sales Consultant wherein Critical thinking and Communication skills, being one of my key strengths, supported me to devise appropriate strategies and communicate the same to the management team.





I've also been part of many Startups wherein my role was to ensure that they get a boost whilst moving from Ideation Stage to Implementation stage.



