EDITIONS
Urvi Jacob
Urvi enjoys reading, not books but people. Analyzing human behavior. Is passionate about Theatre, Dogs, Fitness, and writing.
Entrepreneur

Illustrator Paul Fernandes’ Apaulogy gallery – from brush to business

by Urvi Jacob
Share on
22nd Jul 2015 · 2 min read
Women Entrepreneur

From bootstrapped to funded- Naiyya Saggi's journey with BabyChakra

by Urvi Jacob
Share on
26th Jun 2015 · 6 min read
Women Entrepreneur

In the Kampni of Dance: Madhu Nataraj

by Urvi Jacob
Share on
26th Jun 2015 · 1 min read