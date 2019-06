Prior to founding Exfinity, Bala served as Head of BPO, Finacle & India Business Unit at Infosys. Bala also served as the Chief Financial Officer of Infosys Ltd., from May 1, 2006 to October 31, 2012. He was a full-time Director on the Board of Infosys Limited from June 2011 to December 2013. Bala has significant experience in leadership positions in the finance domain, with expertise in Corporate Finance, International Taxation, Risk Management and Mergers & Acquisitions.