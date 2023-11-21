Vaibhav Nivargi is the CTO of Moveworks. Vaibhav oversees the Core infrastructure and platform functions and is committed to delivering the best possible AI-powered support experience to enterprises worldwide. Vaibhav co-founded Moveworks, the generative conversational AI platform that unifies all enterprise systems. Moveworks Enterprise Co-Pilot serves more than 300 enterprise customers, including Honeywell, NYSE, Hearst, Chubb Insurance, Mass General and Toyota North America. Moveworks is building the best conversational AI platform for the enterprise, leveraging best-in-class, enterprise ready LLMs and integrations. Moveworks has more than 550 employees, is headquartered in Mountain View, CA and has raised over $300M from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Bain Capital Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, ICONIQ, Alkeon Capital Management, and Tiger Global. Moveworks has been named to the Forbes AI 50 list five years running and was named #24 on Newsweek's Most Loved Places to Work in America in 2022. Vaibhav holds a Master’s degree in Computer Science from Stanford University. Prior to Moveworks, Vaibhav founded ClearStory Data, a big data and analytics company, and was also one of the early engineers at Aster Data, a pioneering big data company acquired in 2011. He is passionate about driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with AI-powered enterprise solutions. Vaibhav is from Chennai, India.