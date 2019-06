Vaibhav Tyagi is the Co-Founder of ShipJewel.com and has completed his B.Tech in IT from USIT, Delhi. He has 10 years of experience, working across a wide spectrum of consumer technology companies like Adobe and Hike Messenger. Towards the beginning of his career, Vaibhav was a part of the Adobe CS Product Development team and later on, he managed the engineering teams, creating social and multimedia experiences using AR (Augmented Reality)-based technologies at Hike Messenger.