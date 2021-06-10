Vaibhav Sisinty is the Chief Growth Hacker at Sisinty.com. A Growth Hacker by profession and an entrepreneur by heart, Vaibhav began marketing when he was just 8 years olds. By the age of 19, he started his first venture called the Crazy Heads in 2013 while he was in his second year of Engineering. The company provided its services to over 100 digital startups in key markets of India, the USA, Australia, etc. In 2014, the company received the "Fastest Emerging Digital Media Startup of the Year". In 2015, he joined Uber India where he helped the company by strategically applying growth marketing techniques and brand collaboration to scale up its operations from 100 rides per week to over a million rides per week. After which, he was promoted as one of the Senior Members of the Growth team of Uber South America. Currently, Vaibhav has created 3 Growth Hacking courses for LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook and has trained over 40,000 people across start-ups and corporates in the last 1 year alone. Also, he has conducted over 40 workshops and 20 talks in top companies, colleges as well as online events.