Vaibhav Vasa is the Co-Founder of Biz Analyst, an app that has grown to become the #1 Tally on Mobile app that manages over 50000+ businesses in India & abroad. Launched in 2016, the idea behind the app was to be the Analyst working for this SMEs and help them provide with key data, reports & information that they need on daily basis which will help speed up their communication with the customers, reduce the dependency on systems, help make smarter and faster business decisions and most importantly make their life easy.