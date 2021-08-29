Vamsi Udayagiri- Co-Founder and CEO Hesa, has 20 years of experience with ample opportunities to co-create solutions to solve the pain-points plaguing those in Bharat – be it agriculture, employment, education, entertainment or healthcare. Hesa is an amalgamation of all these experiences and connections. Vamsi’s interests and areas of expertise include Supply Chain Management, Sales and Customer Management, Enterprise Creation, Livelihoods & Skill Development, Rural Marketing and Promotion, Stakeholder Management, Community Development, Social Enterprises, Impact Investment, Agri Tech, Fin Tech and Rural Tech.