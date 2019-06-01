Vani Gupta is a member of the Founding Team at Hypersonic Advisors. She has 20 years of experience in marketing and branding and has worked with PepsiCo, Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser, and Henkel. Just prior to Hypersonic, Vani was the Marketing Director for the Indian Snacks category with PepsiCo for over seven years. Vani has many accolades to her name from the companies she has worked with and was also listed by Business Today among the Hottest Young Executives under 40 in 2015 in a nationwide survey. Vani has a B.Com. (Honors) Degree from DU and an MBA in Marketing Management from Management Development Institute, Gurgaon.