Vanya Mishra is Co-founder and CEO, AstroSure.AI, a platform that merges the wisdom of astrology with the power of artificial intelligence. With AstroSure.ai, Mishra is driven by her mission to make astrology more accessible, accurate, and meaningful in the digital age. Crowned Miss India World 2012, her journey from a public figure to an entrepreneur is both inspiring and transformative. She holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, where she refined her expertise in business strategy and leadership. Her professional experience includes key roles in business development and corporate strategy at Reliance Jio and Accenture. At AstroSure.ai, Mishra leads a team of astrologers, AI specialists, and technologists dedicated to re-shaping how people experience astrology.