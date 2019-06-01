Varun Khurana is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Crofarm, an agri-tech startup aimed at improving the supply chain for fresh produce in India. He spearheads the key functions of technology and finance at the company. With over 15 years of market experience, Varun is amongst the most talked-about entrepreneurs in India, having built and exited two successful ventures. Prior to co-founding Crofarm, Varun was driving technology at Grofers, India's leading on-demand delivery service connecting consumers with their local merchants.