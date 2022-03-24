Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableWeekenderYS HindiYS Tamil
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
Creator’s Inc ConferenceFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse SummitMore
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

)
menu icon
Storiesdown arrow
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
EnterpriseStory
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
Videosdown arrow
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
page logo
Eventsdown arrow
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
CIO Leaders Forum
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Creators Inc. Conference
More
Brands of New India
Moredown arrow
YS Club
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
Covid Tributes
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
globe icon
EnglishHindiTamil
search icon
Login

Varun Goenka

Varun Goenka is the CEO and Co-Founder of Chargeup, Bharat’s largest battery-swapping network for e-rickshaws. He leads all the operations,team building, marketing strategy, and dealer development functions with his team of professionals. Varun started the company in 2019 with the aim of improving the livelihood of over 2.4 million e-rickshaw drivers in India. The startup enables 2-minute battery swapping through its technology platform and network of battery swapping stations, thereby increasing the revenue of drivers by 150%. Varun aspires to increase the number of battery swaps to over 300,000 a month by March 2022 and set up 3000 swapping hubs by 2024.
  • 24th Mar 2022
    Battery swapping: Catapulting EVs into the mainstream
    Expert Opinion