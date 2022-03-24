Varun Goenka is the CEO and Co-Founder of Chargeup, Bharat’s largest battery-swapping network for e-rickshaws. He leads all the operations,team building, marketing strategy, and dealer development functions with his team of professionals. Varun started the company in 2019 with the aim of improving the livelihood of over 2.4 million e-rickshaw drivers in India. The startup enables 2-minute battery swapping through its technology platform and network of battery swapping stations, thereby increasing the revenue of drivers by 150%. Varun aspires to increase the number of battery swaps to over 300,000 a month by March 2022 and set up 3000 swapping hubs by 2024.